Warwick store set to close after 10 years in the town - with the cost of living playing a big part

The owner of the store also used to work at the Leamington Courier.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 9th Aug 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 13:54 BST

A store in Warwick is set to close later this month after being in the town for 10 years.

Warwick Furnishes, which is a furniture shop in West Street, announced on social media last week that it would be shutting for good due to the cost of living and economy.

After 10 years of trading, Warwick Furnishers in West Street is closing down. Photo by Mike Baker
After 10 years of trading, Warwick Furnishers in West Street is closing down. Photo by Mike Baker

Colin Stiles, owner of Warwick Furnishers, said: “We are a family run business that was originally started by myself and my sister Sonya and then later on myself and my parents ran it.

"I used to work for the Leamington Courier selling advertising before I decided to open a furniture shop.

“We made the decision to close due to the poor economy, people’s bills and mortgages have all gone up and with us selling non-essential products such as dining tables and wardrobes, these are so much harder to sell when people are struggling to pay their bills.”

After being a part of the community for so long, Colin said it will be sad when they finally close and it grateful for all the support over the years.

After 10 years of trading, Warwick Furnishers in West Street is closing down. Photo by Mike Baker
After 10 years of trading, Warwick Furnishers in West Street is closing down. Photo by Mike Baker

He said: “We want to thank everyone who has supported us and bought furniture and home accessories of us in the last ten years.

"We have made a lot of friends over the years, and we are sad to close but looking forward to new beginnings.

“We officially are looking to close on Saturday August 19 and a closing down sale is now on.”

