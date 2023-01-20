Fancy trying something a bit different? New monthly ceilidhs to be held in Kenilworth

The Danger! Ceilidh Band has a decade of experience playing for ceilidhs.

The Danger! Ceilidh Band will hold a monthly ceilidh at Kenilworth Sports and Social Club starting from this month. Photo by Google Streetview

New monthly ceilidhs will be held in Kenilworth starting this month.

The Danger! Ceilidh Band will hold a monthly ceilidh at Kenilworth Sports and Social Club and the dances are open to all members of the public.

The series begins on Burns Night (January 25).

“The beauty of a ceilidh is that everyone can join in, even those with two left feet,” said band caller Erin Mansfield, whose job it is to guide dancers through the steps of each dance.

“Young or old, experienced or novice – everyone loves to dance.

“Ceilidhs are wild dances – even the ones with formal steps.

"Getting it wrong is sometimes even more fun than getting it right.

"A good ceilidh offers amazing music, a bit of a workout and great company.”

The Danger! Ceilidh Band are a group of local folk musicians including Adam Beresford-Browne, Ewan Cameron, Tim Cunningham, Ross Grant and Chris Lewis.

Kenilworth Mayor Sam Lowden-Cook, who booked the band for her civic reception, said: “Everyone had a fantastic time, and it was definitely an evening to remember. Highly recommend.”

Town clerk Maggie Field added: “The music was toe-tappingly wonderful and the calling was so upbeat and infectious that we all soon learned the routines and were whirling and galloping before we knew it.”

