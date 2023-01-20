He is known by the school community and is also affectionately known as ‘Captain’.

Morrisons Community Champion Alex Pearson with Paul Swaby who received a community star award. Photo supplied

A ‘local legend’ from Warwick has been recognised for his efforts in the community.

Advertisement

Morrisons in Leamington has awarded its third Morrisons Community Star award this week.

The store gives out awards to celebrate the work people do in the community each year. The award was created by community champion Alex Pearson to see who in the local community go above and beyond.

Advertisement

Alex has received multiple nominations for many local heroes and has awarded two awards to people who go above and beyond and support the community.

This year, Alex awarded Paul Swaby from Coten End School the community star award for his dedication to the school.

Advertisement

Paul is the school cleaner and caretaker, but part of his role is the beginning and end of the school day, when he keeps our school entrance safe and meets and greets all the children and parents, even those just walking the dog.

He ensures nobody drives into the car park but has in the past received abuse from people who try to ignore the rules.

Advertisement

Paul is also known to fist pump and high five all the children and calls everyone 'Captain'. He himself is affectionately known as Captain in the school community.

Sarah who is the Head teacher at Coten End School, said: "Paul is relentless, cheerful and caring and always cheers the children up at the start of the day.

Advertisement

"Recently he saved a toddler from cycling out into the road by his quick thinking and selfless behaviour. He is an absolute legend.”

Alex from Morrisons added: "It was amazing to see so many amazing nominations and it is so hard to pick one.

Advertisement

"When we went to give Paul aka ‘Captain’ his award I got to see first hand how he greets every single student and parent.

"If you were just walking to work or walking your dog you got a hello and even high school children were waving back.

Advertisement

“To see the smile on the children's face as they walk up to the school gates you could see how much he means to them.

“Morrisons is all about acts of kindness and seeing Paul just smiling and waving shows that a small act of kindness does go a long way.

Advertisement

“It was great to see the Year 5 students see Captain get his award as it proved by their reaction that he is a true legend."

The first award in 2020 was handed out to Susan Rutherford at the LWS Night Shelter in Leamington for all her support during the Covid-19 pandemic to help and keep run of the night shelter.

Advertisement

She also supported in getting food to the shelter to help those in need during the pandemic. Susan was also walking on the front line in the NHS during this time.

In 2021, Joannah Whitten from Chase Meadow community centre won the award for her work in the community.

Advertisement

Jonnah creating the community fridge at the centre and also supporting groups in the community.