A charity-run farm near Kenilworth has said ‘thank ewe’ to a Warwick housebuilder for supporting its additional needs facilities through a donation.

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Midsummer Meadows in Warwick, has donated £300 to Spencer’s Retreat Farm as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The fund, which was launched earlier this year, provides local organisations with donations, with local causes encouraged to apply for their share of a £10,000 pot.

Spencer’s Retreat Farm is a six-acre charity-run farm and offers a variety of experiences for residents of all ages living with disabilities.

Originally set up in 2017 by parents of children with additional needs, who noticed the beneficial impact of animal therapy, the farm is now home to more than 40 animals and offers a safe space for families to enjoy a day out and support their children’s wellbeing.

The funding will be used to purchase electric clippers, reducing the amount of time volunteers spend shearing the sheep by hand and freeing up more time to welcome families to the farm.

Stephen Lee, trustee of The Langdale Trust which runs Spencer’s Retreat Farm, said: “Our project is entirely volunteer-run, and relies on fundraising activity and donations, which is why we are incredibly grateful to Redrow for their generosity.

“We support a range of families, care homes, and schools across the region, each with their own story and individual needs, and this donation will help greatly with enabling us to offer inclusive and accessible days out, while also supporting the running of the farm. Thank you Redrow.”

Elaine Cartwright, sales director at Redrow Midlands, added: “We are delighted to be able to support Spencer’s Retreat Farm with our latest Community Fund donation.

“We are committed to building thriving communities within the local area and are proud to support this wonderful charity and its commitment to families of those with additional needs.