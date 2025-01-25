Farmers drive tractors around Leamington town centre in inheritance tax protest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwickshire farmers have driven tractors around Warwick and Leamington town centre today (Saturday, January 25) as part of an ongoing national protest against the Government’s changes to its policy on inheritance tax.

The protest started at Warwick Racecourse this morning and the convoy then came into Leamington

Across the UK, hundreds of farmers are taking part in similar tractor rallies in protest at the change in inheritance tax.

The Labour government recently announced changes to inheritance tax which will mean that farmers with businesses worth more than £1 million would be liable to pay 20 per cent inheritance tax from April 2026.

The tractor convoy outside Leamington Town Hall. Credit: Tom Wildman.

Warwick District Council had warned residents of probable heavy traffic in the towns and along the route of the precession which, along with The Parade, included High Street, Emscote Road, Rugby Road the A452 and Clarendon Avenue.

Yesterday (Friday January 24), a petition signed by more than 270,000 members of the public has been handed in to No.10 Downing Street by NFU President Tom Bradshaw and NFU Cymru President Aled Jones on behalf of the four UK farming unions, urging the government to ditch the "devastating” family farm tax.

In a joint statement, the four presidents of the UK farming unions – Tom Bradshaw, Aled Jones, Martin Kennedy and William Irvine – said: “The public in huge numbers, more than 270,000, have signed this family farm tax petition expressing their anger and frustration at the utter contempt shown by the Government for the people who produce the nation’s food.

“It gives us great strength to know that the public are backing British farming at this critical moment in time."