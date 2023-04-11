Register
Fascinating piece of local World War II history will now be on display in Kenilworth

By Oliver Williams
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST

Kenilworth History and Archaeology Society (KHAS) has received the helmet of a Second World War air raid warden who was one of the first on the scene when a tragedy struck the town in the Second World War.

Harold Newey was one of the first responders on the scene when a landmine, dropped by the Luftwaffe, fell on Abbey End and The Square in the early hours of November 21 1940, killing 25 people and injuring 100 others.

More details of the tragedy can be found in historian Robin Leach's book World War 2 Comes to Kenilworth.

The photo shows Barry Rose handing over his grandfather's ARP helmet to the curator of the Barn Museum Margaret Kane. Picture supplied.
The photo shows Barry Rose handing over his grandfather's ARP helmet to the curator of the Barn Museum Margaret Kane. Picture supplied.
Harold was a First World War veteran who had served in the Royal Garrison Artillery before volunteering to become an air raid warden in the Second World War.

His grandson Barry Rose, who lives in Kenilworth, gave Harold’s Air Raid Precautions (ARP) helmet to the Barn Museum in Abbey Fields.

Barry handed over the helmet to the curator of the museum Margaret Kane.

Harold pictured with Barry in the late 1950s
Harold pictured with Barry in the late 1950s

The helmet, along with many other artifacts, can be seen free of charge, in the museum which is open from Easter to September on most Sunday afternoons between 2.30pm and 4.30pm and bank holiday Mondays.

The Kenilworth History and Archaeology Society’s members are the custodians of the museum.

To find out more about the museum and society visit https://bit.ly/3KjIz9S

The Barn Museum at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth.
The Barn Museum at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth.
Kenilworth