The team at a historic garden in Warwick are looking for more volunteers to join them.

Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden, which is off Coventry Road, was first established in the late 18th century and it was part of the Guys Cliffe estate and passed through many hands until it fell into disuse in the 1980s.

Guys Cliffe Walled Garden in Warwick. Photo supplied by Guys Cliffe Walled Garden

Restoration began in 2014 by a team of volunteers and is now a thriving garden once more growing fruit, vegetables and flowers for the community.

The team at the garden are now looking to recruit more volunteers to help with a variety of roles at the site.

There will be two open days held at the garden for any potential volunteers.

A spokesperson from Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden said: “If you have a few hours to spare each week and like being outdoors this could be the place for you.

"We have different volunteering roles to suit all abilities and interests.

“Do you like to show visitors around, answer questions, or help with planting and weeding, perhaps you like building and maintenance work or can help with social media, publicity and organising events?

“Come along on one of the above dates and meet garden volunteers and see what there is to do and join us for a coffee.”

The open days will be held on Saturday April 22 and Saturday July 1. Both events will run from 1pm to 3.30pm.