Fast-track route for pubs in Rugby to extend licences ahead of Women's World Cup Final

Pubs in Rugby are being a fast-track route to extend their licences ahead of the Women's World Cup Final on Sunday.

The Lionesses will face Spain in what could be a moment of sporting history for England.

As the final kicks off at 11am on Sunday, Rugby Borough Council is offering licensees a speedy route to approval for extending their opening times on Sunday morning.

Licence holders will have until midnight on Saturday August 19 to apply for a Temporary Event Notice to allow them to serve alcohol from 10am on Sunday August 20 and, if they don’t hear from the council licensing team, they can assume their application has been approved.

Mannie Ketley, chief executive of Rugby Borough Council, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for our residents and businesses to show their support for the England football team. We are happy to fast-track applications from existing licence holders to extend their opening hours so that they can open early and get behind the squad.

“Reaching the World Cup Final has been an incredible achievement for the Lionesses. We will all be wishing the team the very best of luck as they look to go one step further and win the tournament on Sunday.”