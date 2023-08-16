Good luck message for Warwick Women's World Cup hero Jess Carter from father of girl who she inspired

Colin Hall said his daughter Richelle was the first person to get Chelsea star and Lioness Jess’s autograph back when she was playing for Warwick Juniors. Jess and her England teammates got through to the Final of the Women’s World Cup 2023 after beating the host nation Australia 3-1 today.

A former football coach has given a message of good luck to Warwick football star Jess Carter who will play for the England Women’s team in the World Cup Final on Sunday after she inspired his daughter to get into the game.

Colin Hall said his daughter Richelle, who is now in her early 20s and a coach for Banbury Irish, would watch Chelsea star and Lioness Jess play back when she was a fellow Warwick Juniors player and was the first person to get her autograph when she signed for the Birmingham Ladies team.

Jess and her England teammates got through to the Final of the Women’s World Cup 2023 on Sunday (August) after beating the host nation Australia 3-1 today (Wednesday August 16).

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Jess Carter of England moves away from Diana Silva during the Women's International Friendly match between England and Portugal at Stadium mk on July 01, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Playing in defence, Jess has put in some heroic displays on England’s thrilling route to the final where the Lionesses will play Spain.

Colin said: “Richelle and my whole family love watching Jess play.

"Richelle was ready to give up football at under-10’s level but she loved her time playing at Warwick Juniors and she has said watching Jess many years ago made her want to play.”

Jess, 25, was born in Warwick and played for Warwick Juniors from 2004 to 2013.