Father Christmas will be visiting Kenilworth Castle from this weekend and throughout December

Families can join him in the castle’s Gatehouse to hear merry tales of Christmases gone by

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Father Christmas will be visiting Kenilworth Castle in the run-up to Christmas.

Families can join him in the castle’s Gatehouse, which will be adorned with traditional decorations, to hear merry tales of Christmases gone by. After each storytelling session, children will be presented with a special English Heritage gift when they meet Santa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festive Stories with Father Christmas is available every weekend from December 2 to December 23.

Father Christmas at Kenilworth Castle.

Tickets for the experience cost £9.50 per child, in addition to entry to the castle – which is free for English Heritage members.

Kenilworth Castle will also be open daily from Boxing Day through to New Year’s Day for those looking for a picturesque spot for some fresh air. Visitors will be able to follow a Christmas Wreath trail throughout the grounds.

Pre-booking is strongly recommended for Festive Stories with Father Christmas.