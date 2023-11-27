Father Christmas will be visiting Kenilworth Castle from this weekend and throughout December
Father Christmas will be visiting Kenilworth Castle in the run-up to Christmas.
Families can join him in the castle’s Gatehouse, which will be adorned with traditional decorations, to hear merry tales of Christmases gone by. After each storytelling session, children will be presented with a special English Heritage gift when they meet Santa.
Festive Stories with Father Christmas is available every weekend from December 2 to December 23.
Tickets for the experience cost £9.50 per child, in addition to entry to the castle – which is free for English Heritage members.
Kenilworth Castle will also be open daily from Boxing Day through to New Year’s Day for those looking for a picturesque spot for some fresh air. Visitors will be able to follow a Christmas Wreath trail throughout the grounds.
Pre-booking is strongly recommended for Festive Stories with Father Christmas.