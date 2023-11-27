Register
BREAKING

Father Christmas will be visiting Kenilworth Castle from this weekend and throughout December

Families can join him in the castle’s Gatehouse to hear merry tales of Christmases gone by
By Oliver Williams
Published 27th Nov 2023, 19:39 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 19:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Father Christmas will be visiting Kenilworth Castle in the run-up to Christmas.

Families can join him in the castle’s Gatehouse, which will be adorned with traditional decorations, to hear merry tales of Christmases gone by. After each storytelling session, children will be presented with a special English Heritage gift when they meet Santa.

Festive Stories with Father Christmas is available every weekend from December 2 to December 23.

Most Popular
Father Christmas at Kenilworth Castle.Father Christmas at Kenilworth Castle.
Father Christmas at Kenilworth Castle.

Tickets for the experience cost £9.50 per child, in addition to entry to the castle – which is free for English Heritage members.

Read More
Leamington pub is beautifully decked out for Christmas to raise money for Myton ...

Kenilworth Castle will also be open daily from Boxing Day through to New Year’s Day for those looking for a picturesque spot for some fresh air. Visitors will be able to follow a Christmas Wreath trail throughout the grounds.

Pre-booking is strongly recommended for Festive Stories with Father Christmas.

To book visit: www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/Father-Christmas-at-Kenilworth-Castle

Related topics:English HeritageTickets