Leamington pub is beautifully decked out for Christmas to raise money for Myton Hospices
A popular Leamington pub has been beautifully decked out for Christmas to raise money for The Myton Hospices.
The Somerville Arms, in Campion Terrace, is running a competition to win a January bar tab for the customer who can guess the number of baubles that have been hung around the pub
Entry to the competition is £1 per person and further donations are being encouraged, with every penny going to The Myton Hospices.
The decorating has taken Aime at the pub two weeks to complete in the run up to the start of the competition, which will run from Friday December 1 to New Year’s Eve (Sunday December 31).
