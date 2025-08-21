Feast fit for a King returning to Warwick’s Lord Leycester with recreation of 17th century banquet

A grand banquet that recreates an historic occasion thrown 400 years ago in honour of King James I is to return to Warwick next month.

The King James I Banquet, staged by Warwick’s Lord Leycester, returns on September 27, recreating the banquet hosted by the Earl of Warwick for King James I when the King visited in 1617.

At the time the three-day feast was a huge honour for the town, but with no expense spared it left Warwick in debt for 10 years afterwards.

The banquet is being recreated for one night in the Lord Leycester’s Great Hall, including a four-course feast, traditional drinks, entertainment and the chance to hire period costumes.

The meal will feature traditional dishes including: vegetable and pearl barley pottage served in a bread bowl, suckling pig, roasted pork, chicken and venison served with roasted seasonal vegetables and potatoes and accompanied by huge jugs of gravy.

For dessert, there will be fig tarte tatin with clotted cream and hedgerow berries, then the meal will conclude with a selection of English cheeses with chutneys and biscuits.

Traditional drinks of ale, mead and claret are also included.

Entertainment will be provided from ‘Diabolus in Musica’ and ‘Mellow Sounds Recorder Trio’ playing historical instruments in period costumes throughout the night.

The Lord Leycester is also offering attendees the chance to hire costumes for the evening at 50 per cent off the normal charge.

People can browse the historic attraction’s brochure of period costumes and select their option for the night, then collect it ahead of the festivities.

Heidi Meyer, Master of the Lord Leycester, said: “The visit by King James I to Warwick and the Lord Leycester in 1617 was a grand event in our collective history.

"We first recreated the banquet in 2017 to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the King’s visit, and it proved such a hit that we brought it back again last year.

"Its unique nature and stunning historic setting provides enduring appeal, and it’s now becoming a regular event on the Warwick annual calendar.

“The banquet starts in the Courtyard as our King arrives, then guests proceed into the Great Hall where they dine on long banquet style tables with the King and his courtiers.

"We researched the period and copied the style of eating and drinking as best we can given modern day eating standards, and have created a truly immersive experience that gives people not only an insight into a major historic occasion of its time - but a fun night fit for the 21st Century too.”

Tickets are on sale for £95 per person, and are available on the Lord Leycester website or from the Lord Leycester ticket office during opening hours.

The ticket price includes all food and drink for the evening.

The Medieval site still has two physical reminders of the King’s visit and the lavish three-day event it involved.

The first is a custom-built chair for King James I – tradition tells the story that the chair had to be custom built for the King as standard chairs were too narrow due to the vast amounts of padding he wore under his clothes.

The second reminder is the commemorative seal mounted on a wall in the Great Hall, covered since the restoration programme in the 1960s but uncovered in the recent renovations and now on show.

To buy tickets go to: https://www.lordleycester.com/lord-leycester-events/king-james-i-banquet/