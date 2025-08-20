Leamington Food and Drink Festival set to return for its 18th year

One of the town’s most popular events, the Leamington Food and Drink Festival, will be returning to the town next month.

Returning for its 18th year, the free-to-attend festival will take place in the Pump Room Gardens on September 6 and 7.

Around 120 exhibitors will be showcasing everything from street food to local produce – including many Leamington-based businesses.

One of the town’s most popular events, the Leamington Food and Drink Festival, will be returning to the town next month. Photo supplied

Festival highlights will include the Live Cookery Theatre, sponsored by Davison’s Law, where top local chefs will be doing demonstrations for the crowds.

Gary Davison, managing director of Davison’s Law, said: “We’re delighted to support the Leamington Food Festival this year. At Davison’s Law, we believe in being part of the communities we serve, not just professionally but personally too.

"This festival is a fantastic celebration of local flavour, talent and togetherness — and we’re proud to help make it happen.”

Budding young chefs can get hands-on in the Kids Make and Bake Cookery School, run by award-winning cookery school Get Cooking.

There will also be live music from local performers at the bandstand.

Alison Shaw, BID Leamington project manager, added: “We are extremely excited to announce this year’s line up at the Leamington Food and Drink Festival.

"It’s become a real highlight of the calendar not just in Leamington, but nationally too, and is regarded as one of the most exciting food festivals in the country.

“This community-focused weekend attracts thousands of people and showcases the incredible food and drink scene here in Leamington, alongside brilliant businesses from across the region.’’

For the full programme and updates, go to: www.leamingtonfoodfestival.co.uk