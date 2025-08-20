Popular Eurovision festival will return to Leamington in 2026 for the contest's 70th anniversary

By Kirstie Smith
Published 20th Aug 2025, 10:04 BST
Leamington is once again set to host a Eurovision festival next year.

The organisers of the event, CJ’s Events Warwickshire, have announced this week that the popular event will be returning.

In 2026, Vienna will be hosting Eurovision and it will also mark the 70th anniversary of the song contest.

The Eurovision event in the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington in 2025. Photo by MKS Photographyplaceholder image
The Eurovision event in the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington in 2025. Photo by MKS Photography

CJ’s Events Warwickshire estimated that around 3,000 additional visitors came Leamington alongside the market crowds during the day for the festival in May, which was held in the Pump Room Gardens.

2026 will be the Eurovision Festival’s third year in Leamington and it will take place on May 16.

During the day, the Pump Room Gardens will once again host a market showcasing stalls selling crafts and produce, while a selection of street food traders and bars will be running into the evening.

A 46sqm outdoor screen will also be set up to broadcast the contest’s final live from Vienna.

The Eurovision event in the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington in 2025 which featured a market during the day. Photo by MKS Photographyplaceholder image
The Eurovision event in the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington in 2025 which featured a market during the day. Photo by MKS Photography

Jamie Probert-Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “This is set to be our biggest celebration yet, as we mark the 70th anniversary of Eurovision.

"Visitors can expect a fantastic atmosphere filled with music, colour and energy – bringing people together to enjoy everything Eurovision represents; unity, friendship, and unforgettable entertainment.

“This year’s event was sponsored by PO’sh Creative who created an exciting brand, website and interactive scorecard.

"With the date now confirmed, preparations are well underway to deliver an exciting and memorable event for the third year running.

"We’ll be unveiling more details and surprises in the coming months.

“So gather your friends, grab your sequins, and get ready to party – Leamington is set for a night to remember.”

