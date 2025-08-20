Leamington family hosting fundraising event ahead of charity trek for a cause close to their hearts
Coby Merritt, along with three of his relatives, will be hosting the event on Saturday (August 23) at The Fusilier pub in Sydenham.
The event, which will run from 3pm to late, will feature a raffle, tombola, a bouncy castle as well as a silent disco in the evening.
Coby and his family are hosting the fundraiser ahead of taking on the “Trek for Tomorrow” challenge alongside Danny Jones from MCFLY on September 7.
It is a 20-mile walk across the Peak District in aid of suicide prevention charity CALM (Campaign against living miserably).
The charity is a cause close to the family’s heart and one they have supported before.
Coby said: “We have already raised over £9,000 across the last five years as we lost Jonny Smith – my cousin – to suicide in 2020.
“We previously raised money by walking up Mount Snowdon on Jonny’s birthday a few years ago.
"We also did Calms Lost Hours Walk – which takes place when the clocks go back – utilising the lost hour to reflect on lives lost.”
For the walking challenge, Coby will be joined by his cousin Megan Harris as well as Jonny’s sister Paula Sheward and her husband Nathan Sheward.
Money raised from the pub event will be put towards towards their fundraising for the charity challenge.
Coby added: “CALM is the suicide prevention charity on a mission to help people end their misery not their lives.
“Just £12.20 could help Calm answer a life-saving call.
“Jonny was only 26 when he lost his battle with his mental health.”
To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/cobyforcalm