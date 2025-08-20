Leamington family hosting fundraising event ahead of charity trek for a cause close to their hearts

A family based in Leamington is set to host a fundraising event this weekend ahead of a charity trek.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coby Merritt, along with three of his relatives, will be hosting the event on Saturday (August 23) at The Fusilier pub in Sydenham.

The event, which will run from 3pm to late, will feature a raffle, tombola, a bouncy castle as well as a silent disco in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coby Merritt and Dion Merritt when they took on the Snowdon challenge. Photo supplied

Coby and his family are hosting the fundraiser ahead of taking on the “Trek for Tomorrow” challenge alongside Danny Jones from MCFLY on September 7.

It is a 20-mile walk across the Peak District in aid of suicide prevention charity CALM (Campaign against living miserably).

The charity is a cause close to the family’s heart and one they have supported before.

Coby said: “We have already raised over £9,000 across the last five years as we lost Jonny Smith – my cousin – to suicide in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We previously raised money by walking up Mount Snowdon on Jonny’s birthday a few years ago.

"We also did Calms Lost Hours Walk – which takes place when the clocks go back – utilising the lost hour to reflect on lives lost.”

For the walking challenge, Coby will be joined by his cousin Megan Harris as well as Jonny’s sister Paula Sheward and her husband Nathan Sheward.

Money raised from the pub event will be put towards towards their fundraising for the charity challenge.

Coby added: “CALM is the suicide prevention charity on a mission to help people end their misery not their lives.

“Just £12.20 could help Calm answer a life-saving call.

“Jonny was only 26 when he lost his battle with his mental health.”

To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/cobyforcalm