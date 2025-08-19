Southam wildlife artist recognised in two global competitions

Sarah Holmes, from Southam, who is known known for her charcoal depictions of wildlife, has been recognised in two global competitions. Top and bottom left shows the jackal and polar bear entries which are finalist pieces for the David Shepherd Wildlife Artist of the Year competition and right shows the spectacled Flying Fox which has been longlisted for the Explorers Against Extinction Sketch for Survival competition. Photos supplied

An artist from Southam has had her work recognised in two competitions.

Sarah Holmes, who is known known for her charcoal depictions of wildlife, has been named a double finalist with two pieces in the David Shepherd Wildlife Artist of the Year competition.

She has also been named in the longlist for the Explorers Against Extinction’s Sketch for Survival global art initiative.

Both competitions raise funds in aid of wildlife conservation.

Sarah balances a full-time career alongside her artistic endeavours and creates limited pieces of work each year.

She said: "Being recognised among some of the finest wildlife artists in the world is an incredible honour.

“Due to other commitments, I produce only a small number of pieces each year, having returned to art only a few years ago, I’m astonished to have all my entries selected.”

Sarah was also named a finalist David Shepherd Wildlife Artist of the Year in 2024, a finalist in the Explorers Against Extinction’s Sketch for Survival in 2023 and highly commended in the same competition in 2022.

The Wildlife Artist of the Year competition is founded by wildlife artist, David Shepherd, CBE and has raised more than £1million through art sales to date.

This year, there were 1,340 submissions from artists across 68 countries, with around 150 pieces selected for the final.

The 2025 exhibition will be held at the Mall Galleries in London from September 9 to 13.

Similarly, Sketch for Survival is an initiative by the international conservation charity Explorers Against Extinction, which showcases art inspired by endangered species.

It increases awareness about species extinction and biodiversity loss, whilst also raising funds for global wildlife conservation efforts.

This year, the competition received more than 3,500 entries from more than 119 countries, depicting 78 different threatened species.

The long-list is made up of 155 artworks, with the shortlist of 100 pieces to be announced in mid-September.

The exhibition will be displayed in the OXO Gallery, central London, with artworks sold for charity via an online auction.

Originals are currently being exhibited locally at the Puddleduck Café and Gallery in Napton.

For more information go to: https://sarahholmes.art/