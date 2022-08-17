'Feel good food': Korean restaurant chain Grounded Kitchen launches new branch in Leamington

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new branch of Grounded Kitchen (Korean restaurant chain) opened this week, in Leamington Spa. The official ribbon cutting was done by the Mayor of Leamington Spa Cllr Nick Wilkins and the branch Manager Faizan Elahi.

An event to celebrate the branch’s opening in Warwick Street – at the premises formerly occupied by Betfred – was held yesterday (Tuesday August 16) and attended by Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins who carried out the ribbon cutting to officially open the restaurant.

Grounded Kitchen serves dishes and drinks including shichimi, bulgogi, buldak fire and gochujang nourish bowls, bao buns, fire broth, ssambaps, pancakes, ice cream, quenchers, frappes and superfood lattes.

The interior of the new branch of Grounded Kitchen in Warwick Street, Leamington. Picture supplied.

Ralph Llanwarne, Grounded Kitchen’s franchise director, said: “We’re very excited about opening our first store in Leamington.

"We pride ourselves on delivering meals so tasty that people forget that our basic focus is on a healthy balance, and we are delighted that the community will now be able to experience our Korean Nourish Bowls at Grounded Kitchen for themselves.”

For more information about Grounded Kitchen visit www.groundedkitchen.com

A couple of the nourish bowl dishes served at the new branch of Grounded Kitchen in Leamington. Picture supplied.