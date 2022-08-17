'Feel good food': Korean restaurant chain Grounded Kitchen launches new branch in Leamington
The restaurant chain serves dishes including nourish bowls, bao buns and fire broth
Korean restaurant chain Grounded Kitchen has launched its latest branch in Leamington.
An event to celebrate the branch’s opening in Warwick Street – at the premises formerly occupied by Betfred – was held yesterday (Tuesday August 16) and attended by Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins who carried out the ribbon cutting to officially open the restaurant.
Grounded Kitchen serves dishes and drinks including shichimi, bulgogi, buldak fire and gochujang nourish bowls, bao buns, fire broth, ssambaps, pancakes, ice cream, quenchers, frappes and superfood lattes.
Ralph Llanwarne, Grounded Kitchen’s franchise director, said: “We’re very excited about opening our first store in Leamington.
"We pride ourselves on delivering meals so tasty that people forget that our basic focus is on a healthy balance, and we are delighted that the community will now be able to experience our Korean Nourish Bowls at Grounded Kitchen for themselves.”
For more information about Grounded Kitchen visit www.groundedkitchen.com