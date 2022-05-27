From being homeless to wearing a chain of office: the fascinating story of new Leamington Mayor Nick Wilkins

New Leamington Mayor Councillor Nick Wilkins has shared the fascinating story of how he has gone from being homeless to wearing the prestigious chain of office.

Cllr Wilkins, who represents the Brunswick Ward for Leamington Town Council, was elected by his fellow councillors and took the mayoral chain at a ceremony at the authority’s annual meeting recently.

He is the first Green Party member to have been elected to the post.

The new Mayor of Leamington Councillor Nick Williams. Picture submitted.

And he has explained why he chose to support one particular charity in the town during the 12 months he is in office.

The mayor said: “LWS Night Shelter is there for the homeless and those who often feel ignored to provide a hot meal and company for the vulnerably-housed members of the community in Leamington and the wider area.

"I was homeless myself for a few years and I wouldn’t have got back on my feet without the help of homeless charities like the Night Shelter.”

Councillor Wilkins was born in the Warneford Hospital and has lived and worked in Leamington for more than 25 years.

He started as a street cleaner before working on the bins and even turned his hand to grave digging.

Cllr has a long history of volunteering in the town.

He has run Sunday league football teams and volunteered for the Salvation Army, the SYDNI centre and currently sits on the St Patrick’s school PTA.

He also runs an annual Suicide Awareness event to help people remember loved ones through sharing music and memories.

Cllr Wilkins said: “I’m deeply honoured to have been elected to serve a town with so many fantastic people and in the year ahead I will be shining a light on as many of those different activities as possible.

"[The special thing about Leamington is] the people working together to help others.

"There are so many Leamington charities and community groups – people coming together to put on brilliant events for us all to enjoy or to care for people who need help.”