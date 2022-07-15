Festival celebrating venues and artists across Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Whitnash kicks off this weekend

As the countdown to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Victoria Park in Leamington and Warwick gets closer, the CultureFest programme of events and activities starts this weekend. Photo supplied by WDC

As the countdown to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games coming to Leamington and Warwick gets closer, the CultureFest programme of events and activities kicks off this weekend.

The month-long festival runs from July 16 to August 21 and will showcase some of the creative talent that Warwick district has to offer, as well as a packed schedule of events.

CultureFest includes 46 events, ranging from the popular Art in the Park Festival to Birmingham 2022 Festival’s commissioned films, which will be broadcast on the big screen at Leamington’s festival site in The Pump Room

Gardens.

CultureFest aims to encourage everyone who lives, works and visits the area to discover or rediscover world-class venues and artists across the towns of Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Whitnash.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for economy and culture, Cillr Liam Bartlett, said: “CultureFest is a wonderful opportunity to see the fantastic creative talent the district has to offer.

"If you are visiting the Festival Site during the Games or going to see the Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls at the Victoria Park Bowling Greens, visit the CultureFest website to find out what else is happening in the District during your visit.”

There will be a mixture of free and paid-for events ranging from performances and exhibitions.

For the latest programme details go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/culturefest