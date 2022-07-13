Here's what's happening at Warwick's festival site during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

For residents that do not have a ticket and still want to be part of the action during the Games, there will be a festival site in Warwick where they can experience all the action and soak up the carnival atmosphere. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

A festival site will be set up in Warwick town centre so that residents and visitors alike can be part of the action of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

There are just over two weeks to go until the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

From Thursday July 28 to Monday August 8, there will be two festival sites in the Warwick district – one in the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington, operated by Warwick District Council, and another in theMarket Square in Warwick, operated by Warwickshire County Council.

Both sites will have big screens, open from 10am to 10pm and are free to attend.

Throughout the week the site will be visited by other organisations promoting services in Warwickshire like Wellbeing for Life, Child Friendly Warwickshire, Warwickshire Cycling Buddies and the IndieGo PLUS demand responsive transport.

More information about the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire can be found at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/Birmingham2022commonwealthgames

Here’s what’s scheduled for the Warwick festival site so far:

~ July 28

On the big screen: arts/culture on screen throughout day until the Opening Ceremony

Events: Have a go at Circus skills

~ July 29

On the big screen: Sports all day

Events: Table Tennis

~ July 30

On the big screen: Market Day and Sport

Events: Market Day

~ July 31

On the big screen: sports all day

Events: crazy golf and caving

~ August 1

On the big screen: sport all day

Events: tbc

~ August 2

On the big screen: sports all day

Events: tbc

~ August 3rd

On the big screen: sports all day

Events: Warwick Lantern Rouge Cycling Club

~August 4

On the big screen: sports all day

Events: Warwick Boat Club

~ August 5

On the big screen: sports all day

Events: Talking Birds (Street Theatre) – Come Bowl with Me

~ August 6

On the big screen: Market Day and Sport

Events: Market Day

~ August 7

On the big screen: the Road Race in Warwick from 8am to 10pm

~August 8