Here's what's happening at Warwick's festival site during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

A festival site will be set up in Warwick town centre so that residents and visitors alike can be part of the action of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
There are just over two weeks to go until the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
From Thursday July 28 to Monday August 8, there will be two festival sites in the Warwick district – one in the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington, operated by Warwick District Council, and another in theMarket Square in Warwick, operated by Warwickshire County Council.
Both sites will have big screens, open from 10am to 10pm and are free to attend.
Throughout the week the site will be visited by other organisations promoting services in Warwickshire like Wellbeing for Life, Child Friendly Warwickshire, Warwickshire Cycling Buddies and the IndieGo PLUS demand responsive transport.
More information about the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire can be found at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/Birmingham2022commonwealthgames
Here’s what’s scheduled for the Warwick festival site so far:
~ July 28
On the big screen: arts/culture on screen throughout day until the Opening Ceremony
Events: Have a go at Circus skills
~ July 29
On the big screen: Sports all day
Events: Table Tennis
~ July 30
On the big screen: Market Day and Sport
Events: Market Day
~ July 31
On the big screen: sports all day
Events: crazy golf and caving
~ August 1
On the big screen: sport all day
Events: tbc
~ August 2
On the big screen: sports all day
Events: tbc
~ August 3rd
On the big screen: sports all day
Events: Warwick Lantern Rouge Cycling Club
~August 4
On the big screen: sports all day
Events: Warwick Boat Club
~ August 5
On the big screen: sports all day
Events: Talking Birds (Street Theatre) – Come Bowl with Me
~ August 6
On the big screen: Market Day and Sport
Events: Market Day
~ August 7
On the big screen: the Road Race in Warwick from 8am to 10pm
~August 8
On the big screen: sports and Closing Ceremony