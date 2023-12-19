Festive Warwick market organised by students raises nearly £1,000 for Leamington charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Christmas market organised by three students has raised nearly £1,000 for a local charity.

Matthew Simms, Elise Warwick-Tearne and Oliver Hammond, all supported learning students at Royal Leamington Spa College (part of WCG – Warwickshire College Group), organised the first festive market since the pandemic, as part of their internship at the national utility and gas provider National Grid.

The interns joined by volunteers on the day who are this year’s apprentices in the transmission team at National Grid. Photo supplied

The recent market took place at National Grid’s regional headquarters in Warwick Technology Park and the three students led on organising, marketing and delivering the event for more 800 visitors.

The event had 15 stallholders from across Warwickshire, selling items including recycled wooden crafts and jewellery, alongside stocking fillers, books, toys and games.

The market raised £943, which will be donated to the Entrust Care Partnership, a Leamington-based charity which supports disabled children, young people, and their families across Warwickshire.

The three students organised the market during their 10-month internship and the market’s success follows earlier tasks at National Grid including completing a research project and presentation, working in the office’s reception and on the company’s switchboard.

Oliver Hammond one of the interns in charge of the raffle. Photo supplied

Their experience at National Grid is part of the company’s EmployAbility partnership with WCG which is now in its seventh year.

The partnership with National Grid is part of WCG’s wider supported internship schemes which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year.

The programme is aimed at supporting teenagers and young adults with learning disabilities to gain skills for paid employment and increase the 4.2 per cent of people with a learning disability who are in employment.

Alongside vocational training, students on the supported learning pathway can also complete maths, English, and employability qualifications through BTEC, City and Guilds or similar to gain valuable skills to help prepare them for the workforce.

Students are also supported in their internship by a dedicated job coach alongside a personalised buddy system by the placement managers to help the students make the most of their internship, leading to employment.

Elise Warwick-Tearne, one of the current cohort of supported interns, said: “It is very enjoyable working at National Grid and the success of the Christmas market is a real highlight for me amidst all the work we did.

“It was scary to begin with but my colleagues have been so supportive, and I have learnt new skills and experiences that has really helped both my confidence and abilities grow.

“I look forward to graduating from my internship at National Grid in June 2024 and I am very much looking forward to future opportunities.”

Devi Sohanta, employability job coach at National Grid said: “We are delighted to have built such a strong and beneficial partnership between National Grid and WCG.