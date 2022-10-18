Find out ways to reduce your carbon impact at free event in Leamington next month

Residents can find out ways to educe their carbon impact at an event in Leamington next month.

Taking place at the town hall on Saturday November 5 from 10am to 1pm, Warwick District Council’s (WDC) COP27 event will feature talks and presentations from a number of groups and organisations that have led the way in reducing the climate impact in their communities, inspiring others to do the same.

The event will be held the day before COP27 begins at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.

The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference brings together leaders from across the world to work together to confront the climate crisis.

Kenilworth All Together Greener, Low Carbon Warwickshire, Bar Zero Barford and Heart of England Forest are just some of those who will have speakers at the event and there will also be updates from WDC’s climate change team on the council’s climate change action programme.

The event offers residents the chance to be inspired to take action in their local community, to hear from and speak to others currently active in their community and understand the role that the Council has in ensuring that the area of South Warwickshire is low carbon by 2030.

Councillor Alan Rhead, WDC’s portfolio holder for climate change, said: “Our ambitious climate change action programme can only be achieved with the help and encouragement of local communities working together to reduce their climate impact.

“We’re all in this together, and the mantra ‘think global, act local’ is exactly how we will help to combat the devastating effects of climate change.

"I’d encourage anyone interested in finding out how others have achieved results in their communities to book their free ticket and come along.”

Spaces are limited and entry is by ticket only.

The event is free to attend, and tickets can be booked now by visiting https://bit.ly/3Tszpe6

In 2019, WDC and Stratford District Council both declared a climate emergency.