Fireworks set to light up skies over historic Wroxall Abbey near Warwick with the return of Bonfire Night party

Fireworks are set to light up the skies over historic Wroxall Abbey, near Warwick, with the return of the hotel’s Bonfire Night party.

Tickets for the event on November 3 give visitors access to the bonfire, fireworks, food and entertainment, including bouncy castle and a DJ.

Fireworks are set to light up the skies over historic Wroxall Abbey, near Warwick, with the return of the hotel’s Bonfire Night party. Photo supplied

People will be able to choose from soup, jacket potato, hot dogs and burgers with drinks available to purchase from the bar.

It marks the latest in a new calendar of live events at Wroxall Abbey, which reopened last September under new family ownership and heralds in a new calendar of live events at the venue, including festive party nights and Breakfast with Santa in December.

It also comes on the eve of a big year of investment for the hotel, with plans including a new spa and health club and renovating the Courtyard Building to create an additional 24 bedrooms.

Managing director Paresh Thakkar said: “We’ve received a warm welcome from the local community since reopening our doors last year and are looking forward to hopefully seeing plenty of new faces at this event.

“Previous Bonfire Night parties at the hotel have always proved popular so we were keen to bring them back. Wroxall Abbey is back with a bang.”

The gates open at 6.30pm, the bonfire is lit at 7.30pm and fireworks display starts at 8.15pm. Tickets cost £17.50 for adults and £7.50 for children. Under fives can enter for free.

Or a family ticket, of two adults and two children, is £40.