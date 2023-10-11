Warwick's historic Mop fair returning to the town this weekend - here's what's happening

There will be some road closures an car park closures in place.

The traditional Warwick Mop fair when it returned to the town in 2022. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

The historic Mop fair will be returning to Warwick this weekend.

The event traces it’s history back around 700 years to a time when local agricultural workers and domestic servants sought employment.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

They would be hired for a week, to assess their skills and for them to get to know their new employer.

If either party was unhappy they were free to change and seek different employment at the Runaway Mop, however this was risky as if they agreed to a contract then, they were hired for the year.

Nowadays the Mop brings fairground rides, stalls and games to the town centre.

The official opening ceremony for the first weekend of the Mop will place on Saturday (October 14) with the Mayor Cllr Oliver Jacque reading the historic charter at noon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mop will run from Friday (October 13) from 5pm to 10pm and from Saturday (October 14) from 12pm to 10pm.

On the following weekend, the Runaway Mop will take place from 5pm to 10pm on Friday October 20 and 12pm to 10pm on Saturday October 21.

There will be some road closures and car park closures during the weekends of the Mop fairs.

On Warwick District Council’s website it says the Hampton Road car park will be closed. This is part of an ongoing closure, which started last Sunday (October 8) and will run until 12pm on October 22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The New Street car park will be closed from 4.45pm on Thursday (October 12) until midday on Sunday (October 15) and again at the same times the following week (October 19 to October 22).

Here is a list of roads that will be closed from 4.45pm on Thursday (October 12) until midday Sunday (October 15) and again at the same times the following week (October 19 to 22):

~ Brook Street

~ Market Place

~ Market Street – except for access to the bus station and car park

~ New Bridge

~ New Street

~ Old Square

~ Puckering’s Lane – except for access to the bus station and car park

~ Swan Street

~ The Holloway