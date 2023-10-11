Register
BREAKING
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park

Warwick community called on to help the town win new planters - here's what you can do

The winning town will win a £300 voucher.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 14:04 BST
The community in Warwick is being called on to help the town win some new planters. Photo supplied by Warwick Town CouncilThe community in Warwick is being called on to help the town win some new planters. Photo supplied by Warwick Town Council
The community in Warwick is being called on to help the town win some new planters. Photo supplied by Warwick Town Council

The community in Warwick is being called on to help the town win some new planters.

Warwick Town Council has issued out the appeal after Amberol, the supplier of the Warwick in Bloom planters, launched a competition.

The town with the photo with the most votes via likes by October 23 on Amberol’s Facebook post will win a £300 voucher for new planters.

Most Popular

A spokesperson from the town council said: “Warwick is a finalist for our summer floral displays, and we are asking residents to vote for Warwick.”

To view the competition post go to: https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=659105119657157&id=100066730240993&mibextid=WC7FNe

Warwick’s entry is photo number 58, which is also shown above.

Warwick in Bloom runs every year and a competition within the town runs where businesses, residents, schools and other community venues can enter.

This year’s competition saw 10 categories for people to enter.

To see the winners of Warwick in Bloom’s 2023 competition go to: https://www.warwickshireworld.com/news/people/warwick-in-bloom-reveals-its-winners-of-the-2023-competition-heres-who-won-4243151