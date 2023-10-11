Warwick community called on to help the town win new planters - here's what you can do

The community in Warwick is being called on to help the town win some new planters. Photo supplied by Warwick Town Council

The community in Warwick is being called on to help the town win some new planters.

Warwick Town Council has issued out the appeal after Amberol, the supplier of the Warwick in Bloom planters, launched a competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town with the photo with the most votes via likes by October 23 on Amberol’s Facebook post will win a £300 voucher for new planters.

A spokesperson from the town council said: “Warwick is a finalist for our summer floral displays, and we are asking residents to vote for Warwick.”

To view the competition post go to: https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=659105119657157&id=100066730240993&mibextid=WC7FNe

Warwick’s entry is photo number 58, which is also shown above.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwick in Bloom runs every year and a competition within the town runs where businesses, residents, schools and other community venues can enter.

This year’s competition saw 10 categories for people to enter.