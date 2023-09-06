Register
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

First day for pupils and students at the new Kenilworth School & Sixth Form

It is the beginning of a new era for the school at the state-of-the-art building at Southcrest Farm off Glasshouse Lane.
By Oliver Williams
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:14 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 13:15 BST
New year 7 pupils were welcomed by staff at the first assembly at the new Kenilworth School & Sixth Form today. Picture from the Kenilworth School & Sixth Form Facebook page.New year 7 pupils were welcomed by staff at the first assembly at the new Kenilworth School & Sixth Form today. Picture from the Kenilworth School & Sixth Form Facebook page.
New year 7 pupils were welcomed by staff at the first assembly at the new Kenilworth School & Sixth Form today. Picture from the Kenilworth School & Sixth Form Facebook page.

A new era for Kenilworth School & Sixth Form began today (Wednesday September 6).

The school opened its gates for pupils and students for the first time at its state-of-the-art building at Southcrest Farm off Glasshouse Lane.

And, on its Facebook page, the school has posted photographs of the first assembly to take place at the new site as well as pictures of some of the new buildings and its restaurant.

Most Popular
The new Kenilworth School & Sixth Form. Picture taken from the school's Facebook page.The new Kenilworth School & Sixth Form. Picture taken from the school's Facebook page.
The new Kenilworth School & Sixth Form. Picture taken from the school's Facebook page.

The school has said the new site will offer improved ‘teaching, learning and sports facilities’ while the new facilities have enabled the school to increase its capacity to provide places for 2,200 pupils.

Planning permission was granted for the £44 million project in 2019 with work starting in May 2021.

For more information about the school visit https://www.ksn.org.uk/

Related topics:Planning permissionFacebook