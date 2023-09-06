First day for pupils and students at the new Kenilworth School & Sixth Form
A new era for Kenilworth School & Sixth Form began today (Wednesday September 6).
The school opened its gates for pupils and students for the first time at its state-of-the-art building at Southcrest Farm off Glasshouse Lane.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And, on its Facebook page, the school has posted photographs of the first assembly to take place at the new site as well as pictures of some of the new buildings and its restaurant.
The school has said the new site will offer improved ‘teaching, learning and sports facilities’ while the new facilities have enabled the school to increase its capacity to provide places for 2,200 pupils.
Planning permission was granted for the £44 million project in 2019 with work starting in May 2021.
For more information about the school visit https://www.ksn.org.uk/