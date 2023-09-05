The school has said its new site at Southcrest Farm off Glasshouse Lane will offer improved ‘teaching, learning and sports facilities’ which the new facilities have enabled the school to increase its capacity to provide places for 2,200 pupils.

The new Kenilworth School & Sixth Form will open its doors to pupils and students for the first time tomorrow (Wednesday September 6).

The school has said its new site at Southcrest Farm off Glasshouse Lane will offer improved ‘teaching, learning and sports facilities’ which The new facilities have enabled the school to increase its capacity to provide places for 2,200 pupils.

Planning permission was granted for the £44 million project in 2019 with work starting in May 2021.

A CGI image of the new Kenilworth School & Sixth Form site. Image courtesy of the Kenilworth School & Sixth Form Facebook page.

On the Kenilworth School and Sixth Form Facebook page a video have been posted with an overview of the new site and with information for pupils and students coming to school by car, bicycle, bus or on foot.