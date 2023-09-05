Register
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

New state-of-the-art Kenilworth School & Sixth Form opens tomorrow

The school has said its new site at Southcrest Farm off Glasshouse Lane will offer improved ‘teaching, learning and sports facilities’ which the new facilities have enabled the school to increase its capacity to provide places for 2,200 pupils.
By Oliver Williams
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:12 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The new Kenilworth School & Sixth Form will open its doors to pupils and students for the first time tomorrow (Wednesday September 6).

The school has said its new site at Southcrest Farm off Glasshouse Lane will offer improved ‘teaching, learning and sports facilities’ which The new facilities have enabled the school to increase its capacity to provide places for 2,200 pupils.

Planning permission was granted for the £44 million project in 2019 with work starting in May 2021.

Most Popular
A CGI image of the new Kenilworth School & Sixth Form site. Image courtesy of the Kenilworth School & Sixth Form Facebook page.A CGI image of the new Kenilworth School & Sixth Form site. Image courtesy of the Kenilworth School & Sixth Form Facebook page.
A CGI image of the new Kenilworth School & Sixth Form site. Image courtesy of the Kenilworth School & Sixth Form Facebook page.
Read More
Headteacher at school in Warwick speaks out about RAAC concrete closures and gov...

On the Kenilworth School and Sixth Form Facebook page a video have been posted with an overview of the new site and with information for pupils and students coming to school by car, bicycle, bus or on foot.

For more information about the school visit https://www.ksn.org.uk/

Related topics:FacebookPlanning permission