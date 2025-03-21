First Nature Patchwork event in Leamington inspires community action on supporting wildlife

A free community event with the aim of empowering and inspiring the community to help wildlife thrive locally has been held in Leamington.

Leamington’s Nature Patchwork is a new initiative between Warwick District Council, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust (WWT) and several community partners, designed to inspire and connect people to help nature by creating wildlife habitats in their gardens and community spaces.

By connecting these different patches, wildlife is helped to thrive, find food, shelter, and safe places to raise young.

More than 250 residents attended the event at the Sydni Centre in Sydenham on Saturday March 8, which featured information stalls, children's activities including a fun trail to answer nature-themed questions, expert talks on a range of wildlife subject including bats, bees, butterflies and birds and wildflower patch workshops.

The First Nature Patchwork event in Leamington. Picture supplied.

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood at Warwick District Council, said: “It was a pleasure to work in partnership with the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and other local community groups on this wonderful free event.

“We hope that everyone who attended discovered inspiring ways to care for nature in their garden or local green space, and have come away determined to increase the accessibility of nature and food sources for our hedgehogs, birds, bats, bees, butterflies and other creatures.

“We look forward to bringing this event to other areas of the district in the near future.”

Also on display was a beautiful fabric patchwork map of Leamington created by local sewists and coordinated by Sandy Hunter from the Lott Bazaar community shop in Leamington, which sells handmade gifts and items.