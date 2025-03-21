Revealed: the South Warwickshire village named 'best place to live in the Midlands '
The Sunday Times judges chose Ilmington as a regional winner in the paper’s Best Places to Live feature.
They have said: “[Ilmington is] a blissful example of village life as it should be.
"It’s as pretty as a picture, with twin village greens, winding lanes and an ancient church.
"It’s on the very edge of the Cotswolds, but day-trippers tend to arrive in walking boots rather than on tourist coaches.
"There are good pubs, sports clubs and community groups, and the heart of village life — its dedicated population’s proudest achievement — is the community shop, manned by more than 100 volunteers (one in seven of the population), which celebrates its tenth birthday this year.”
Published online at https://www.thetimes.com/best-places-to-live the guide includes 72 locations across the UK.
An abridged version will be published as a magazine supplement in the paper on Sunday.