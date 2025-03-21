Revealed: the South Warwickshire village named 'best place to live in the Midlands '

By Oliver Williams
Published 21st Mar 2025, 09:51 BST
A South Warwickshire has today (Friday March 21) been named as ‘the best place to live in the Midlands’ by a national newspaper.

The Sunday Times judges chose Ilmington as a regional winner in the paper’s Best Places to Live feature.

They have said: “[Ilmington is] a blissful example of village life as it should be.

"It’s as pretty as a picture, with twin village greens, winding lanes and an ancient church.

The Community Shop and Café in Ilmington. Credit: Google Maps.placeholder image
The Community Shop and Café in Ilmington. Credit: Google Maps.

"It’s on the very edge of the Cotswolds, but day-trippers tend to arrive in walking boots rather than on tourist coaches.

"There are good pubs, sports clubs and community groups, and the heart of village life — its dedicated population’s proudest achievement — is the community shop, manned by more than 100 volunteers (one in seven of the population), which celebrates its tenth birthday this year.”

Published online at https://www.thetimes.com/best-places-to-live the guide includes 72 locations across the UK.

An abridged version will be published as a magazine supplement in the paper on Sunday.

