First residents open new £9m Leamington care home forecast to bring 150 jobs to the area

A new £9million care home has recently opened in Leamington, which is estimated to create around 150 jobs.

Staff at Jubilee House in Queensway, which is operated by the Berkley Care Group, welcomed the first residents into the home on May 25, which included Alison Partridge and John Ackerman, who cut the ribbon.

New residents Alison Partridge and John Ackerman, cutting the ribbon to open the new care home. Stood behind them is Phillippa Cook, general manager of the home. Photo supplied

The ribbon cutting followed an earlier event attended by staff and prospective residents.

The new 78 en-suite bedroom care home will create around 150 jobs – including nursing and care staff, ancillary and kitchen workers, as well as jobs among the home’s suppliers.

Jubilee House offers residential, respite, nursing, dementia, and palliative care services.

Phillippa Cook, general manager of Jubilee House, said: “We are delighted that Jubilee House is now open to allow our new residents to move in.

“There has been a lot of love, care and attention-to-detail put into the home’s design and construction.

"It has also been a great source of pride for everyone involved to celebrate the addition of a new home to Berkley’s portfolio.

“As the newest addition to the Berkley Care Group family, we are committed to maintaining the high standard of care that the Berkley homes offer, and we are looking forward to providing the people of our local community and beyond, with outstanding care services.”

Andrew Winstanley, chief executive officer of Berkley Care Group, added: “It’s great to officially welcome residents into our new care home and to have the opportunity to provide tours of our modern facilities and the excellent care we will be providing to residents here at the home.”

