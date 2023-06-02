Red Arrows set to fly over south Warwickshire - here's what's happening

There will be lots of air activity in the area this weekend due to the event.

The iconic Red Arrows will be flying over south Warwickshire over the next couple of days as part of a festival.

The Midlands Air Festival, which starts today (Friday June 2) and runs until Sunday, will be returning to Ragley Hall.

The Red Arrows at the Midlands Air show in 2021. Photo by Paul Box Please credit paulbox© Please credit paulbox©

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic team the Red Arrows, are set to make two appearances at the festival – with the first happening this evening.

Tonight, the Red Arrows are due to fly over the county at around 5.30pm as they head for their display for the event.

On Saturday they will return for another display but currently exact timings are unknown.

As well as the Red Arrows, there will be many more displays across the weekend, including from the Royal Air Force Typhoon front line jet fighter, The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Falcons Parachute Display Team.

The RAF participation is just one part of a much bigger air display featuring WWII warbirds, helicopters, classic jets, high energy aerobatics, wing walkers and formation teams.

Across the three days of the festival, visitors can also see the largest gathering of hot air balloons and airships in the UK; both tethered and flying in the mass ascents.

Included in the 200 balloons attending, will be several of the giant character ‘special shape’ balloons including the two Bertie Bassets, Astro the Alien, Tropsy the Dinosaur, two frogs and more.