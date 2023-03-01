Red Arrows set to return to Midlands Air Festival in south Warwickshire

The festival will feature an RAF line up

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic team the Red Arrows, are set to appear at this year’s Midlands Air Festival in south Warwickshire.

Confirmed for two full displays at the event at Ragley Hall, the Midlands Air Festival, taking place from June 2 to 4, will be the first Red Arrows display of the season in the UK.

The Red Arrows at the Midlands Air show in 2021. Photo by Paul Box Please credit paulbox©

The festival will also host a display from the Royal Air Force Typhoon front line jet fighter.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will display on each day of the show – all featuring a Spitfire and Hurricane, key fighters in the Battle of Britain.

On Friday and Saturday, these aircraft will be accompanied by the Avro Lancaster four engine bomber, famous for the daring dam busters raid.

Also confirmed to appear in this RAF line up is the Falcons Parachute Display Team.

Rounding up the RAF line up is the Grob Tutor. This aircraft is used to provide air experience flights and elementary flight training for University Squadrons, RAF Cadets and entry level pilots who will be starting their flying career with the Royal Air Force.

The RAF participation is just one part of a much bigger air display featuring WWII warbirds, helicopters, classic jets, high energy aerobatics, wing walkers and formation teams.

Across the three days of the festival, visitors can also see the largest gathering of hot air balloons and airships in the UK; both tethered and flying in the mass ascents.

Included in the 200 balloons attending, will be several of the giant character ‘special shape’ balloons including the two Bertie Bassets, Astro the Alien, Tropsy the Dinosaur, two frogs and more.

Trevor Graham, Midlands Air Festival director of aviation, said: “Every year we strive to bring the most entertaining, exhilarating and new displays to the festival and we are thrilled that we can be the first to welcome the RAF Red Arrows back with all nine jets, along with a spectacular selection of other RAF displays.

“It really is going to be to a fantastic day out for aviation enthusiasts and families alike. An experience not to be missed.”