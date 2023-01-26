Midlands Air Show - with air displays, hot air balloons and aerobatics - returns to south Warwickshire

It will be returning to the site later this year.

The Midlands Air Show will be returning to Ragley Hall later this year. Photo from the Midlands Air show, 202. Photo by paulbox©

The Midlands Air Festival will once again be returning to south Warwickshire later this year – bringing warbirds, hot air balloons and aerobatics.

The event will be returning to Ragley Hall Estate from July 2 to July 4.

It will feature an air display every day as well as a large collection of hot air balloons and airships with hundreds of giant multi-coloured balloons both tethered and in free flight.

The show has confirmed appearances of the Grumman Bearcat fighter, The Pitts Special, The 6 ship Yakovlev formation team, Stampe Biplane Display Team, flying circus display team, Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers, the Gyroplane and the ex-Army Auster artillery spotting aircraft.

The Grumman Bearcat fighter aircraft will visit Midlands Air festival for the first time in 2023. It is thought to be one of the most powerful piston engine fighters ever built.

Lauren Wilson will return to the show for the first time since 2019, in her Pitts Special with some aerobatics.

Lauren is the top female display aerobatics pilot in the UK and aims to be available to talk to aspiring female pilots in the STEM area after her display each day.

The Turbulent Display Team is one for the children at the festival, with their flying circus act which will include flour bombing, balloon bursting and flying under a limbo pole at three feet off the ground.

The world famous Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers will also land at the show offering an up-close look at these two big Super Stearman aircraft.

They are current Guinness World Record holders, have featured in numerous TV shows and are the only formation wingwalking team in the world. The women on the wings will also be available to chat at our STEM area after their show.

The Yakovlev’s will bring their six-ship team for the first display in this formation in the UK.

After spending most of their display seasons overseas, this will also be their final season before disbanding, making this the last opportunity to see the team.

The Stampe Biplane Display Team will return to this year’s festival in their four open cockpit, aerobatic bi-planes, flying at speeds of up to 130 mph.

The festival kicks off on the Friday with the signature ‘Nightfire’ show, with a late afternoon air display, then a mass balloon take-off, followed by a dusk pyrotechnics air display with illuminated aircraft trailing roman candles and firing rockets from their wings, followed by a balloon nightglow, choreographed to music and a firework festival finale.

Trevor Graham, Midlands Air Festival flying director, said; “We are delighted to be bringing Midlands Air Festival back to Ragley Hall Estate and have something quite special in store.

"We will be bringing together air spectaculars from across the ages and the world, making it one of the most unique air festivals in the UK this year.

"There will be even more big, exciting announcements to come as we head towards the festival dates, watch this space.”