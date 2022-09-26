Fitting farewell to popular Leamington postman who was a front page hero for finding a missing dog

Leamington postman Steve Malin pictured in 2019 with Peggy the bullmastiff - who he found after she went missing from her home in Kenilworth Road.

A Leamington postman will receive a fitting farewell from his colleagues when they follow the hearse in Royal Mail vans at his funeral tomorrow (Tuesday).

Steve Malin died aged 60 on August 31 after a four-and-a-half year battle with bowel cancer.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In December 2019, he made front page news in the Leamington Courier when he found a family’s missing dog.

At the time Alice Broadfield praised Steve for his quick actions in finding Peggy, a bullmastiff, which had escaped the Broadfield family's Kenilworth Road back garden.

The family had spent 24 hours contacting the police, the dog warden and passing out posters.

Peggy was even added to the Dog Lost website - the UK's largest lost and found dog service.

But it was Steve who found Peggy within two hours of being asked to look out for her.

Alice said Steve had “gone above and beyond the call of duty” and “restored her faith in humanity”.

Steve was married to Mandy for almost 29 years.

He was a son to Bob and Carole, a brother to, Michelle, Mark, Wayne, and Claire a father to Craig and Hollie and a grandfather to Summer.

He was a keen long-distance runner and life-long Chelsea supporter.

His family said: “He was an inspiration to us all”.

Steve’s funeral will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium at 3pm tomorrow (Tuesday September 27).