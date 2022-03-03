Flag of Ukraine to be flown at Leamington Town Hall to mark council's support for nation under attack

The flag of Ukraine will be raised at Leamington Town Hall as a mark of Warwick District Council's support for the families and friends of those involved in the war.

Stratford District Council will also be raising the flag at its headquarters at Elizabeth House in Stratford.

Both councils will also be sharing details of collection points and the items needed for donations to people in Ukraine on their websites at www.warwickdc.gov.uk/ukraine and www.stratford.gov.ukA joint statement from the councils says: "As the devastation in Ukraine continues to dominate the news, our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine. We stand ready to respond and to offer our support.

A banner reading: "Stand with Ukraine" is seen opposite the Ukraine's embassy in Berlin on March 2, 2022, after Russian troops invaded the Ukraine. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

"We have been moved by the compassion shown by the residents of South Warwickshire, who have diligently worked within their communities to provide practical help and support for the victims; setting up drop-off centres, collecting essentials and co-ordinating the delivery of these items to those so desperately in need of help."

"In the meantime, we know that this is a frightening and worrying time for residents and staff who have family and friends in Ukraine and our community wellbeing team is reaching out to local groups across South Warwickshire to ensure they are being supported."

"We will keep you updated with news and developments as we are advised by the government, but you can also follow the news at https://www.gov.uk/world/ukraine/news."

Earlier in the week, the Polish Centre in Leamington announced it is serving as a drop-off centre for donated items to be collected and taken to help the aid effort in Ukraine.Stas Librowski from the centre said: "The response from the people of Leamington has been quite overwhelming and we have been inundated with donations."