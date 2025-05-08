Flag raised in Leamington to start VE Day 80th anniversary events in the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special flag has been raised at Leamington Town Hall this morning (Thursday May 8) to mark to beginning of events to comemmorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

Leamington Mayor Cllr Judith Clarke, Warwick District Council chairman Cllr Rob Margrave and Whitnash Mayor Cllr Barry Franklin along with represenatives from the Royal British Legion were among those to raise the flag – a variation of the Union Flag with a crest in the middle for the anniversary.

Other events will be taking place across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth today.

The Leamington branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding a short service at the War Memorial in Euston Place at 6.30pm, with a reading by Father Christopher Wilson of All Saints’ Church.

The VE Day 80th Anniversary flag at Leamington Town Hall. Credit: Susan Wheeler

From 7.30pm, the beacon at Newbold Comyn will be lit.

Refreshments including pizza, coffee and cake will be available to purchase, with music by Royal Spa Brass starting at 8.30pm.

The VE Day 80 Tribute will be read by Cllr Judith Clarke, followed by a short speech Cllr Margrave when the beacon is lit at 9.30pm.

The reading of the Proclamation and the lighting of the beacon at Newbold Comyn will both be live streamed on Warwick District Council’s Facebook page.

Charlie Sabin (WDC), Cllr Pam Redford (Armed Forces Covenant Champion, WDC), Naveen Tangri (Vice Chair, WDC), Pat Edgington (Royal British Legion), Cllr Robert Margrave (Chairman, WDC), Cllr Judith Clarke (Mayor, Royal Leamington Spa), Barry Franklin (Mayor, Whitnash), Bernadette Allen (WDC), Phil Deakin (Armed Forces Covenant Officer, WCC). Picture credit: Warwick District Council.

In Warwick this morning , Town Crier Michael Reddy read The VE Day 80 Proclamation from the top of Market Hall Museum.

There was also a short service at the War Memorial in Church Street.

The library in Warwick will be hosting an afternoon tea and Reminiscence event with the Warwick Repair Shop from 2.30pm to 4pm.

No booking is required.

Warwick’s military museums and Visitor Information Centre will also be celebrating the anniversary with special exhibitions and talks.

Temporary exhibitions at The Fusilier Museum Warwick and Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum will tell the stories of the regiments during the final days of war.

The Lord Leycester will be holding an event from 11am to 3pm, where visitors can hear the stories of Masters and Brethren involved with the Second World War, as they delve into their archives to rediscover the tales of men and women who helped shape history.

Other venues that are part of the Warwick Military Heritage Trail will also be exhibiting at the event.

The Queen’s Royal Hussars Museum will be hosting its monthly talk on today from 6.30pm – following the 8th Hussars journey through pivotal World War II battles from the breakout at Caen to VE Day.

Tickets are £15 including museum entry, wine and nibbles, and can be purchased at: https://www.qrhmuseum.com/portfolio-item/whats-on

Warwick Town Council will be holding a 1940s fish & chip supper in the Court House ballroom on Friday (May 9), with music from period singer Ruby Rouge and dressing-up encouraged.

For more information contact the Visitor Information Centre on 01926 492 212.

A day of talks will take place on Saturday (May 10) by The Fusilier Museum Warwick in the Court House, including a buffet lunch, will be led by Henry Montgomery, the grandson of Field Marshal Montgomery.

Tickets can be purchased at https://fusiliermuseumwarwick.com/

From 7.30pm to 9.30pm, Kenilworth Town Council will be hosting a commemorative event at Kenilworth Castle featuring a service by the Royal British Legion, a performance by school choirs, a piper and the lighting of a beacon.