Football match raises hundreds of pounds to support asylum seekers in Kenilworth

The Leek Wootton FC Managers team and the Worldwide FC team

A fundraising football match has raised hundreds of pounds to support asylum seekers in Kenilworth.

Leek Wotton FC raised £500 by putting on the match at the Meadow Sports Community Centre at Kenilworth School on Saturday July 16.

The match, which resulted in a 3-3 draw between asylum seekers in the Worldwide FC team and managers of the 17 junior teams at Leek Wootton FC.

The money wil go towards helping Compassionate Kenilworth to arrange sporting and fitness activities for asylum seekers living in and around the town.

Compassionate Kenilworth has been working to provide more than 100 asylum seekers with essentials from clothing to education.

This hard work has been supported by the community including, The Lions, Rotary Club, Soroptimists and Round Table as well as The Kenilworth Centre and churches.

To find out more email [email protected]