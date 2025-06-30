For sale: Barford car dealership with permission to turn the site into homes

By Kirstie Smith
Published 30th Jun 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 16:35 BST
A car dealership in Barford which also has planning permission to turn the site into home has been put up for sale.

The showroom, which is in Wellesbourne Road, has been put on the market for £1.1million with estate agents Bromwich Hardy.

placeholder image
Read More
Property Focus: Take a look at a Grade II Listed character cottage near Leamingt...

The site, which is still operating as a car dealership, features a refurbished showroom and sales office as well as space for displaying up to 90 vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The car dealership in Wellesbourne Road in Barford. Photo by Google Streetviewplaceholder image
The car dealership in Wellesbourne Road in Barford. Photo by Google Streetview

Bromwich and Hardy also said the site could also be leased instead of bought for £66,000 per year.

However, the site also has full planning permission, which was granted in 2017 by Warwick District Council, to turn the dealership into a plot of seven homes.

Describing the listing, the brochure said: “An outstanding opportunity to acquire or lease a prominently positioned motor vehicle dealership site located in the desirable village of Barford, near Warwick.”

For more information about the listing go to: https://www.bromwichhardy.com/property/wellesbourne-road-barford-warwick-warwickshire-cv35-8ds/

Related topics:Warwick District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice