For sale: Barford car dealership with permission to turn the site into homes

A car dealership in Barford which also has planning permission to turn the site into home has been put up for sale.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The showroom, which is in Wellesbourne Road, has been put on the market for £1.1million with estate agents Bromwich Hardy.

The site, which is still operating as a car dealership, features a refurbished showroom and sales office as well as space for displaying up to 90 vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car dealership in Wellesbourne Road in Barford. Photo by Google Streetview

Bromwich and Hardy also said the site could also be leased instead of bought for £66,000 per year.

However, the site also has full planning permission, which was granted in 2017 by Warwick District Council, to turn the dealership into a plot of seven homes.

Describing the listing, the brochure said: “An outstanding opportunity to acquire or lease a prominently positioned motor vehicle dealership site located in the desirable village of Barford, near Warwick.”

For more information about the listing go to: https://www.bromwichhardy.com/property/wellesbourne-road-barford-warwick-warwickshire-cv35-8ds/