For sale: Barford car dealership with permission to turn the site into homes
The showroom, which is in Wellesbourne Road, has been put on the market for £1.1million with estate agents Bromwich Hardy.
The site, which is still operating as a car dealership, features a refurbished showroom and sales office as well as space for displaying up to 90 vehicles.
Bromwich and Hardy also said the site could also be leased instead of bought for £66,000 per year.
However, the site also has full planning permission, which was granted in 2017 by Warwick District Council, to turn the dealership into a plot of seven homes.
Describing the listing, the brochure said: “An outstanding opportunity to acquire or lease a prominently positioned motor vehicle dealership site located in the desirable village of Barford, near Warwick.”
For more information about the listing go to: https://www.bromwichhardy.com/property/wellesbourne-road-barford-warwick-warwickshire-cv35-8ds/