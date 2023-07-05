Former airline pilot is looking to get his flight simulator business off the ground in Leamington

John Hoyte has had a 45-year career in aviation and is looking for other pilots in and around the town to help him relaunch his business which he had previously established in Norfolk.

A retired airline pilot is looking for people to help his flight simulator business to take-off in Leamington.

Captain John Hoyte has had a 45-year career in aviation, flying BAe146 jets for TNT and Flybe from 1989-2005 based at Birmingham Airport, and is looking for other pilots or business people in and around the town to help him relaunch his company which he had previously established in Norfolk.

John said that simulator flying introduces the public to the many pleasures of aviation, but as the experience is usually in a complex airliner, with a multitude of instruments and systems, it can be overwhelming even for an experienced pilot let alone a novice.

John Hoyte. Picture supplied.

He said: “SimpliFly is a simpler way to learn to fly, where only 6 main instruments are used on a basic flight panel with only essential switches such that mostly senior flyers can learn how to fly and then return again and again, as the learning experience can be addictive, rewarding and is unlimited.”

In the three years of having SimpliFly set up on the East Coast, John taught over 2,000 people to fly using a simulator

He said the experience can be addictive and used in a therapeutic learning way to provide clients with a new practical hobby or direction in life.

Captain John Hoyte ran his SimpliFlyn flight simulator business in Norfolk for three years and now wants to launch it in Leamington. Picture supplied.

