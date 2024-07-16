Former convent in Southam is sold for more than £500,000 and has planning permission for 'ten units'

By Oliver Williams
Published 16th Jul 2024, 18:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Property auctioneer Bond Wolfe has sold a former convent in Southam for more than half-a-million pounds.

Our Lady Convent in Wood Street, Southam, Warwickshire, offered jointly with Wareing & Co, was sold for £525,000.

The property is a former building containing retirement rooms for an order of Nuns and was occupied until approximately 2007.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comprises a two storey brick-built structure attached to Our Lady and St Wolfrun Catholic church, together with attractive landscaped gardens.

The former Our Lady Convent in Southam. Picture supplied by Bond WolfeThe former Our Lady Convent in Southam. Picture supplied by Bond Wolfe
The former Our Lady Convent in Southam. Picture supplied by Bond Wolfe

The freehold town centre site of 0.734 acres has planning permission for ten units.

Read More
In pictures: The Kenilworth Dogs trust dogs who are in need of 'hero adopters'

James Mattin, auctioneer and managing director of Bond Wolfe, said: “We were very pleased to achieve such a successful result for an unfamiliar type of property such as this site.

“It is further proof of our ability to find buyers for unusual properties, following on from our sale earlier this year of Fenny Marina.”

Fenny Marina is on the southern arm of the Oxford Canal at Station Fields in Fenny Compton, near Southam.

www.bondwolfe.com

Related topics:Warwickshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice