Former convent in Southam is sold for more than £500,000 and has planning permission for 'ten units'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Property auctioneer Bond Wolfe has sold a former convent in Southam for more than half-a-million pounds.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Lady Convent in Wood Street, Southam, Warwickshire, offered jointly with Wareing & Co, was sold for £525,000.

The property is a former building containing retirement rooms for an order of Nuns and was occupied until approximately 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comprises a two storey brick-built structure attached to Our Lady and St Wolfrun Catholic church, together with attractive landscaped gardens.

The former Our Lady Convent in Southam. Picture supplied by Bond Wolfe

The freehold town centre site of 0.734 acres has planning permission for ten units.

James Mattin, auctioneer and managing director of Bond Wolfe, said: “We were very pleased to achieve such a successful result for an unfamiliar type of property such as this site.

“It is further proof of our ability to find buyers for unusual properties, following on from our sale earlier this year of Fenny Marina.”

Fenny Marina is on the southern arm of the Oxford Canal at Station Fields in Fenny Compton, near Southam.