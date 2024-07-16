Former convent in Southam is sold for more than £500,000 and has planning permission for 'ten units'
Our Lady Convent in Wood Street, Southam, Warwickshire, offered jointly with Wareing & Co, was sold for £525,000.
The property is a former building containing retirement rooms for an order of Nuns and was occupied until approximately 2007.
It comprises a two storey brick-built structure attached to Our Lady and St Wolfrun Catholic church, together with attractive landscaped gardens.
The freehold town centre site of 0.734 acres has planning permission for ten units.
James Mattin, auctioneer and managing director of Bond Wolfe, said: “We were very pleased to achieve such a successful result for an unfamiliar type of property such as this site.
“It is further proof of our ability to find buyers for unusual properties, following on from our sale earlier this year of Fenny Marina.”
Fenny Marina is on the southern arm of the Oxford Canal at Station Fields in Fenny Compton, near Southam.