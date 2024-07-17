Former golf pro who helped to found Leamington club celebrates 90th birthday

Top left: (L-R) Jason Sawyer (assistant professional at Newbold Comyn Golf Club) with the club's pro Don Knight in the 1970s. Top right: Don Knight celebrated his 90th birthday last week (credit: Mike Baker). Bottom: Newbold Comyn Golf Course.

A former professional golfer who helped to found a Leamington club has celebrated his 90th birthday at the site where it once was.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the 1970s and for more than two decades, Don Knight was the professional at Newbold Comyn Golf Club.

Warwick District Council (WDC) opened the municipal course at Newbold Comyn in the early 1970s and the club was founded soon after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the course first opened visitors were charged 50p to play a round on weekdays and 80p at weekends.

Don Knight celebrates his 90th birthday with his family at the Newbold Comyn Arms right next to the former golf course and club where he was the professional for 26 years.Picture supplied.

In 1976 a project to convert a former cowshed into the ‘nineteenth hole’ was given permission to proceed by the district council – this later became the club shop.

Last Sunday (July 14), Don and his family celebrated his 90th birthday at The Newbold Comyn Arms next to the former shop.

Don’s son Gary, a talented golfer himself, said: “I was still at school when dad started at Newbold but I know his first assistant was Steve Hutchinson, who went on to be a well known teacher of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They built the club up to be one of the best municipal courses in the Midlands and it was very popular with golfers.

"He made many friends during his 26 years at the club, and his first boss was Alan Pedley head of amenities, and the person behind Pedley’s Wood, which adjoins the old course.

"He was replaced by Dale Best who later became WDC’s amenities boss.”

The closure of the course was controversial with WDC’s contractor Mack Golf breaching its contract by closing it suddenly in late 2017.

Mack Golf went into voluntary liquidation in October 2018.