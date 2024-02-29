Former Leamington soldier is up for national award for helping other veterans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former high-ranking solider from Leamington has been shortlisted for a national award for helping other veterans to find second carers.

Ex-Captain John Bassett, of the 244 Intelligence Corps was initially given a taste of life in a civilian job under a mentoring scheme run by the Leamington cyber security and data risk management company, Risk Evolves.

It was part of the business’s commitment to supporting former forces personnel.

Former Regimental Sergeant Major John Bassett, Officer now senior consultant with Leamington-based Risk Evolves. Picture supplied.

John, who comes from Dumfries has been shortlisted in the Scottish edition of the Ex-Forces in Business Awards It is the world’s largest celebration of veterans in second careers.

He left the army after 23 years and now runs the mentoring scheme.

He has also set up a Look at Life on LinkedIn providing advice and encouragement to ex-service personnel about to make the leap into ‘Civvy Street’.

His support for the military reaches across all ages from volunteering with the Royal British Legion to the army cadets.

He said: “I joined the army when I was 18.

"My dad had been in the army too.

"It was all I had ever known.

"When it came to the point when I was leaving it was a bit scary. I didn’t know what

I was getting into and if it would work out.

“I had memories of the struggles my father had to find work when he left and that worried me.

“I went on the mentor scheme at Risk Evolves for a week’s experience and was offered a full-time job.

"Now I run the scheme and it’s my turn to put an arm around veterans leaving the army and offer them support, advice and encourage them to see their potential.

"That’s where I see my role now.”

Risk Evolves has recently been presented with the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Award through the Covenant’s Employers Recognition Scheme.

It is given to employers who have provided exceptional support to the Armed Forces community by going above and beyond the scheme’s pledges.