Nominate community heroes for Leamington and Warwick MPs fourth annual awards

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western is again asking people to nominate community heroes for what will be his fourth annual awards.

Mr Western is asking residents to put forward “community and public service heroes that deserve recognition” from in and around the two towns.

The local MP first introduced his annual awards in 2021, seeking to recognise the “unsung heroes of the community working in public service and voluntary sectors who so often go without recognition”.

There are three categories which people can make nominations for – individual, community group and business/team.

Nominations are open until March 15 and can be made by emailing [email protected] with your nominations, just explain in less than 60 words why you’re nominating that person/organisation/group/business.

Last year’s awards received almost 100 nominations, with seven winners, including Warwick District Foodbank and the Polish Centre

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western hosting the virtual ceremony for his Awards for Community Excellence in 2023. Picture supplied.

among the individuals and organisations.

Mr Western then travelled around the constituency to personally deliver the MP award trophies to the winners, congratulating

them on their achievement.

He said: “It has been very special to have the chance to celebrate and recognise so many special people and organisations in Warwick,

Leamington, Whitnash and villages over the last four years so I am delighted to be bringing my MP awards back for another year.

"I’m really looking forward to reading all about the incredible work that is taking place right across our towns and villages