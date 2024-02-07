Former nurse turned personal trainer from Leamington launches fitness app for mums like her
A former nurse turned personal trainer from Leamington has launched an app to help mums like her to keep fit and healthy.
Mari Carmen is the brains behind FIT MAMA which offers support to mums with insights ranging from sleep tips, nutritional guidance and tailored workouts.
Mari, a mother-of-three who used to work as a paediatric nurse at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, designed the app for pre and postnatal women with the aim of empowering them to embrace their new lives as mums.
She said: ““I am so excited for the launch of this app, the last few years developing the app has been such a journey.
"I can finally share with all mums my fantastic programme.
"I have spent so much time curating the app to ensure everything on it supports the mother during the trenches of early motherhood and beyond. “Mums need all the support they can get and I know FIT MAMA is going to support them in so many ways.”
A noteworthy feature of the app is the Audibles Series, offering guided meditations aimed at enhancing mental health, wellbeing, and mindfulness.
The app also includes a shopping feature for nutritional benefits allowing users to create personalised shopping lists from meals and recipes designed by Mari and her team and 30-minute challenge workouts including yoga, pilates, and dumbbell training, tailored to suit the busy schedules of new mothers.
FIT MAMA is now available for download on all app stores offering users a complimentary seven-day trial.