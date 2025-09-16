Former nursery buildings in Balsall Common put up for sale for £1million

Two buildings in Balsall Common which used to house a nursery have been put up for sale for £1million.

Property agents Bromwich Hardy are selling the freehold buildings that formerly hosted the Capellas Nursery at 654-656 Kenilworth Road.

The nursery closed its doors in June 2024.

Two buildings in Balsall Common which used to house a nursery have been put up for sale for £1million. Photo by Bromwich Hardy

Describing the listing, Tom Bromwich, managing partner at Bromwich Hardy, said: “654-656 Kenilworth Road is ideally situated in the heart of Balsall Common, one of the most desirable and well-connected commuter villages in the West Midlands.

“These properties offer exceptional opportunities either for reinstatement as a day nursery or other educational use, or for redevelopment as residences, subject to planning permission.

“The two buildings sit on a substantial combined plot and offer versatile internal layouts, extensive outdoor space, and excellent frontage along the A452.

“Their premium location combines strong transport connectivity with the charm of greenbelt living, making it highly attractive for both residential and commercial ventures.”

654 Kenilworth Road is known as Fernhill House and is a detached property with “traditional architecture and character appeal”.

It is set across two floors and includes multiple rooms, a fitted kitchen, cloakroom facilities, and direct access to the rear garden.

656 Kenilworth Road is also a detached property, that is set out to support its former nursery use.

This features a large open-plan space, several classrooms and offices, a fitted kitchen, toilet facilities, and multiple access points to outdoor play areas.

The total internal space of both properties is approximately 3,864 sq ft and this sits on a combined 0.25-acre site.

For more information go to: https://www.bromwichhardy.com/property/654-656-kenilworth-road-balsall-common-coventry-west-midlands-cv7-7dy/