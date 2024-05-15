Former professional boxer puts his weight behind Leamington distillery's rum - inspired by boxing
and live on Freeview channel 276
Johnny Nelson MBE announced his collaboration with Warwickshire Gin Company during a recent visit to the county where he met local amateur boxers at Cleary’s Boxing Gym.
He is partnering with Warwickshire Gin Company’s award-winning Pugilist rum range – named in honour of Leamington’s own boxing great, Randolph Turpin.
Turpin, who is recognised with a statue in Warwick’s Market Square, went down in British boxing history for his sensational World Title win against the legendary Sugar Ray Robinson and earning himself the nickname ‘The Leamington Licker.’
Johnny said: “I love boxing, and I love rum, so Pugilist Blended Rum and its history with Randolph Turpin is the perfect collaboration for me.”
Dave Blick, who established Warwickshire Gin Company at Victoria Business Centre, in 2018, added: “It’s great to have such a prestigious member of the boxing community as an ambassador for Warwickshire Gin Company, endorsing our rum products.”
The partnership followed the distillery’s sponsorship of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, which opened the doors to its new £100k premises in Whitnash last year.