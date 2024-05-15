Former professional boxer puts his weight behind Leamington distillery's rum - inspired by boxing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former professional boxer is putting his weight behind a Leamington distillery brand which is inspired by boxing.

Johnny Nelson MBE announced his collaboration with Warwickshire Gin Company during a recent visit to the county where he met local amateur boxers at Cleary’s Boxing Gym.

He is partnering with Warwickshire Gin Company’s award-winning Pugilist rum range – named in honour of Leamington’s own boxing great, Randolph Turpin.

Johnny Nelson and David Blick at Warwickshire Gin's distillery in Leamington.

Turpin, who is recognised with a statue in Warwick’s Market Square, went down in British boxing history for his sensational World Title win against the legendary Sugar Ray Robinson and earning himself the nickname ‘The Leamington Licker.’

Johnny said: “I love boxing, and I love rum, so Pugilist Blended Rum and its history with Randolph Turpin is the perfect collaboration for me.”

Dave Blick, who established Warwickshire Gin Company at Victoria Business Centre, in 2018, added: “It’s great to have such a prestigious member of the boxing community as an ambassador for Warwickshire Gin Company, endorsing our rum products.”

The partnership followed the distillery’s sponsorship of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, which opened the doors to its new £100k premises in Whitnash last year.

Photo show: Reni Bulyka, Akeil Mayanga, Joe Bourne, Johnny Nelson, Charlie Canavan, Lewis Williams, Aman Kumar and Edwin Cleary

Edwin Cleary now welcomes up to 400 members into his gym, from as young as six, some of whom were excited to meet Johnny Nelson MBE during his recent drop-in.

Edwin finishes: “Johnny opened Cleary’s amateur club with Jack Turpin, and I’ve since introduced him to a lot of my boxers.