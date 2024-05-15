Former professional boxer puts his weight behind Leamington distillery's rum - inspired by boxing

By Kirstie Smith
Published 15th May 2024, 12:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A former professional boxer is putting his weight behind a Leamington distillery brand which is inspired by boxing.

Johnny Nelson MBE announced his collaboration with Warwickshire Gin Company during a recent visit to the county where he met local amateur boxers at Cleary’s Boxing Gym.

Read More
Leamington MP has tour of iconic cooker manufacturer's factory in the town

He is partnering with Warwickshire Gin Company’s award-winning Pugilist rum range – named in honour of Leamington’s own boxing great, Randolph Turpin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Johnny Nelson and David Blick at Warwickshire Gin's distillery in Leamington. Photo by Mark VarneyJohnny Nelson and David Blick at Warwickshire Gin's distillery in Leamington. Photo by Mark Varney
Johnny Nelson and David Blick at Warwickshire Gin's distillery in Leamington. Photo by Mark Varney
Most Popular

Turpin, who is recognised with a statue in Warwick’s Market Square, went down in British boxing history for his sensational World Title win against the legendary Sugar Ray Robinson and earning himself the nickname ‘The Leamington Licker.’

Johnny said: “I love boxing, and I love rum, so Pugilist Blended Rum and its history with Randolph Turpin is the perfect collaboration for me.”

Dave Blick, who established Warwickshire Gin Company at Victoria Business Centre, in 2018, added: “It’s great to have such a prestigious member of the boxing community as an ambassador for Warwickshire Gin Company, endorsing our rum products.”

The partnership followed the distillery’s sponsorship of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, which opened the doors to its new £100k premises in Whitnash last year.

Ivanson Ranny ‘Johnny’ Nelson MBE announced his collaboration with Warwickshire Gin Company during a recent visit to the town in which he met local amateur boxersat Cleary’s Boxing Gym.Photo show: Reni Bulyka, Akeil Mayanga, Joe Bourne, Johnny Nelson, Charlie Canavan, Lewis Williams, Aman Kumar and Edwin ClearyPhoto by Mark VarneyIvanson Ranny ‘Johnny’ Nelson MBE announced his collaboration with Warwickshire Gin Company during a recent visit to the town in which he met local amateur boxersat Cleary’s Boxing Gym.Photo show: Reni Bulyka, Akeil Mayanga, Joe Bourne, Johnny Nelson, Charlie Canavan, Lewis Williams, Aman Kumar and Edwin ClearyPhoto by Mark Varney
Ivanson Ranny ‘Johnny’ Nelson MBE announced his collaboration with Warwickshire Gin Company during a recent visit to the town in which he met local amateur boxersat Cleary’s Boxing Gym.Photo show: Reni Bulyka, Akeil Mayanga, Joe Bourne, Johnny Nelson, Charlie Canavan, Lewis Williams, Aman Kumar and Edwin ClearyPhoto by Mark Varney

Edwin Cleary now welcomes up to 400 members into his gym, from as young as six, some of whom were excited to meet Johnny Nelson MBE during his recent drop-in.

Edwin finishes: “Johnny opened Cleary’s amateur club with Jack Turpin, and I’ve since introduced him to a lot of my boxers.

"He’s an inspiration to any striving young boxer who comes through the gym. He teaches them the philosophy he himself lived by - if you don’t succeed try and try again.”

Related topics:Edwin ClearyLeamington