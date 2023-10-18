Former RAF dog handler from Warwick is looking for a home – for him and his eight dogs

Former RAF dog handler Steve Clarke is being evicted from his bungalow in the Woodloes estate

An ex-serviceman from Warwick is appealing for a landlord to help him find somewhere he and his eight dogs “can live in peace away from the world”.

Former RAF dog handler Steve Clarke, 57, is being evicted from his privately-rented bungalow in the Woodloes estate but says he will not give up any of the German Shepherds, which ‘are like family to him’ despite advice given to him.

Steve sustained a serious debilitating injury while on a training exercise with the RAF in 1998 and suffers from PTSD, depression and suicidal thoughts from various traumatic experiences he had over the years including his mother’s death in 2004 and trying to take his own life in 2008.

Steve Clarke with some of the eight German Shepherd dogs he owns. Picture by Mike Baker.

He said he has always made his £720 monthly rent payments but is in dispute with his current landlord and neighbours over other issues and now has to find somewhere else to live.

Steve said: “I had 19 dogs at one point but gave away or sold some of them and then had ten.

"I gave away two more to my partner’s mother at the weekend but I don’t want to give any more.

"They’re my ‘therapy dogs’.

"Without them I wouldn’t get out of bed in the morning or do anything.

"I don’t care how many bedrooms the house has I just want somewhere where there’s no neighbours to bother and I can live with all of my dogs away from the world.”