Fundraising campaign for young Warwick man who was paralysed in motorcycle accident
and live on Freeview channel 276
The family and loved ones of a young Warwick man who was paralysed in a motorcycle accident last month have launched a fundraising campaign to pay for the support he needs.
Dylan Shinkwin, 20, and a former head chef at The Unicorn pub in Chase Meadow, suffered life changing injuries in the incident which happened on September 16.
Advertisement
Advertisement
His injuries are so significant that he is permanently paralysed from the chest down and will never be able to walk again.
Katie Williams, who set up the fundraising page on the GoFundMe website, said: “We have a long road ahead of us in terms of Dylan’s pathway to recovery.
"He is understandably in shock like us all.
"However, he is still proving what an amazing, kind, and funny young man he is.
"In fact, he is the one that’s keeping the families spirits up.”
More than £8,000 has already been donated to the cause.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Then money will go towards providing Dylan with the equipment and adaptations that he needs to aid his recovery and protect his mental health.
Katie said: “Dylan is going to needs all sorts of equipment along his journey and when he eventually leaves hospital, including specialist wheelchairs and physiotherapy and when he can eventually come home the relevant adaptations.
"We would love for his mum Sarah and Dylan to not have to worry about funding this.
"Sarah is unable to work currently as she is supporting Dylan, and we don’t want her worrying about supporting Dylan and his younger brother Brandon and sister Sophie financially.”