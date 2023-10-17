Register
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Fundraising campaign for young Warwick man who was paralysed in motorcycle accident

Dylan Shinkwin, 20, suffered life changing injuries in the incident which happened on September 16.
By Oliver Williams
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The family and loved ones of a young Warwick man who was paralysed in a motorcycle accident last month have launched a fundraising campaign to pay for the support he needs.

Dylan Shinkwin, 20, and a former head chef at The Unicorn pub in Chase Meadow, suffered life changing injuries in the incident which happened on September 16.

His injuries are so significant that he is permanently paralysed from the chest down and will never be able to walk again.

Most Popular
Dylan Shinkwin.Dylan Shinkwin.
Dylan Shinkwin.

Katie Williams, who set up the fundraising page on the GoFundMe website, said: “We have a long road ahead of us in terms of Dylan’s pathway to recovery.

"He is understandably in shock like us all.

"However, he is still proving what an amazing, kind, and funny young man he is.

"In fact, he is the one that’s keeping the families spirits up.”

Read More
Bumper crop of knitted vegetables at Warwickshire National Trust Property's craf...

More than £8,000 has already been donated to the cause.

Then money will go towards providing Dylan with the equipment and adaptations that he needs to aid his recovery and protect his mental health.

Katie said: “Dylan is going to needs all sorts of equipment along his journey and when he eventually leaves hospital, including specialist wheelchairs and physiotherapy and when he can eventually come home the relevant adaptations.

"We would love for his mum Sarah and Dylan to not have to worry about funding this.

"Sarah is unable to work currently as she is supporting Dylan, and we don’t want her worrying about supporting Dylan and his younger brother Brandon and sister Sophie financially.”

https://shorturl.at/duJS9

Related topics:Warwick