Former Warwick Mayor reflects back on his busy year in the role for the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Mayor of Warwick has reflected on his time in office. Cllr Oliver Jacques officially handed over the chains of office to Cllr David Skinner on May 23. Here’s Cllr Jacques’ recollection of his time in office.

The Mayor-making ceremony at St Mary’s Church in Warwick marked the end of my very busy year as Mayor.

I was able to publicly give thanks for the support I received and hand out well-deserved awards and recognition, including awarding cheques of £2,300 each to Molly Ollys Wishes and Safeline.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Oliver Jacques, the Mayor of Warwick for 2023/24 has reflected back on his busy year in the role for the town. Photo by Warwick Town Council

This followed an incredibly successful fundraising year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halfway through the ceremony I swapped the heavy robe and chain of office for the lighter robes of a regular town councillor which I will remain for the next three years.

The transition from the heavy and thick robe, with weighty chain, to the lighter gown of town councillor was actually welcome in the warmth of that early summer evening.

And with it came an additional relief of a sense of having given my time as mayor all the energy, commitment and positivity I could; which was happily recognised in the vote of thanks speech I received.

Being Mayor of our county town is a huge privilege and one which I was determined to uphold and do justice to from the beginning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet I was also determined to actually enjoy it. And to bring my own values and character, which I believe I did.

One of my first events was to both start and run in the Warwick to Kenilworth Two Castles run on a warm June day. I remember the steady supply of sweets and encouragement from residents along the way.

Later in the summer I remember opening our fantastic Warwick Folk Festival and even joining in with some impromptu Morris-dancing in the Market Square.

With the Warwick Twinning Association we hosted a very successful Eurocamp, welcoming young people from our twin and friendship towns in France, Germany and Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They experienced a lot of what Warwick has to offer and left behind a beautiful stained-glass themed art-work near the Market Square.

The Mayor is ex-officio Lord of the Court Leet which dates back to 1554. Although largely ceremonial the Leet is very active and runs popular events such as the Beer, Cider and Music Festival and the Classic Car Show.

The town ran a very successful Warwick in Bloom event across town this summer, with many residents and businesses taking part.

August also saw the opening of the Lord Leycester hospital after an eighteen-month refurbishment with impressive new facilities and restored building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October I loved reading out the ancient charter to mark the opening of the Mop Fair, whereupon I honoured a promise to myself made the year before to ride on the (very) tall twin-arm funfair ride. Scary but fun.

The Remembrance Day parades were poignant as always, followed later in November by the atmospheric Victorian Evening and Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary’s.

I have been constantly impressed by how much is done to support young people in our town, and the tremendous work of so many charities in support of those most in need.

As a legacy, I have helped set up the Warwick Arts and Culture Forum to better support and connect organisers of arts and culture events across the town.

I also intend to further promote the story of our own 11th century local hero Guy of Warwick.