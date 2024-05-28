New Warwick Mayor officially takes over the chains of office for the 2024/25 term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Mayor of Warwick has officially taken over the chains of office for the 2024/25 term.

On May 23, Cllr Dave Skinner was inaugurated as the new Mayor of Warwick at a ceremony at St Mary’s Church.

Cllr Skinner, who was the deputy mayor during the 2023/24 term, has taken over the role from Cllr Oliver Jacques.

Cllr David Skinner, the Mayor of Warwick for 2024/25. Photo by Warwick Town Council.

Speaking about taking over the role, Cllr Dave Skinner said: “I would like to thank residents and colleagues for giving me this opportunity.

"I am honoured to have been elected as the new Mayor of Warwick this evening and I look forward to promoting our amazing town throughout my mayoral year.”

At the ceremony, Cllr Jackie D’Arcy was also inaugurated as the Deputy Mayor of Warwick for the civic year.

The Mayor can be invited to attend events which have a community-inclusive or town-wide significance.

The Mayor’s diary is co-ordinated by Angela Clarke at the town council.